One-time Socceroos regular, Massimo Luongo, 30, hasn’t featured for four years whilst his Ipswich Town teammate, defender Cameron Burgess, is hunting a maiden cap at the age of 27.

Both are in serious contention for next month’s friendly against Mexico in Dallas and the October duels with England and New Zealand in London, as Arnold looks to reward sustained club success with national team recognition.

Arnold was doubtless an appreciative onlooker in Shepherd’s Bush as Luongo and Burgess impressed for the Tractor Boys in a 1-0 win over QPR 1-0 which cemented their spot at the top of the Championship table.

The newly promoted Suffolk club lead Harry Souttar’s Leicester City on goal difference after three wins from three, and Burgess articulated the desire of the duo to fulfil Socceroos ambitions when he told FTBL: “We caught up with Graham Arnold before the game - he was in the area and just said to keep our heads down, work hard and how that might in turn lead to a call up.

“It’s nice that he came to watch and it means we must be doing something right.

“It’s always about playing good minutes for your club and we’re both doing that. Hopefully a call up will come. It’s not something I can control but it would be pretty special to be part of what’s a great group of players who are on the up.

“If I can get myself involved I feel I can add something to the squad.”

Burgess is effusive over 43-cap Luongo’s influence since his arrival at Portman Road eighth months back, and what he might bring to the Socceroos as Arnold looms to fill the chasm in midfield left by Aaron Mooy’s retirement.

“Mass has been amazing for us from the moment he came in,” he said. “First and foremost he’s a great lad but also what he brings to us on the pitch.

“He brings so much to the team and having him in front of me in midfield is a blessing.

“We talk about the national team a lot - what we might be able to offer the team. To be part of it together would be pretty special."

Burgess knows it won’t be easy to supplant the likes of Kye Rowles, Souttar, Milos Degenek and Alessandro Circati in the Socceroos back line, but welcomes the battle.

“Any time you get selected it’s a huge honour and Australia has some qualify centre backs - competition is great for the team and for the country to progress," he said.

After joining Fulham in 2014, Perth-raised Burgess has bounced around England’s lower leagues but appears to be coming to his peak under the tutorship of progressive Irish coach Kieran McKenna at Ipswich.

“I think I’m at high point in my career right now and have that experience under my belt,” he added.

“I’m playing in a team and playing in a style that gets the best out of me and I’m in a good place right now.

“Actually the way Ipswich play isn’t that dissimilar to the Socceroos in terms of passing out from the back, and that’s the way I grew up playing and is a good part of my game.”

Ipswich were promoted in second place behind Plymouth Argyle, scoring a league high 101 goals in the process and whilst they’re flying right now, Burgess sounded a note of caution.

“We’re feeling confident but we’re not under any illusions over how difficult a division this is,” he said.

“It’s always a massive fight for the points and we’ve seen that in our opening games (a 2-1 win at Sunderland, 2-0 victory over Stoke and the 1-0 win against QPR).

“We need to be humble enough to acknowledge the challenge we face. It’s a big step up for us but at the same time I think we’re also capable of hitting new heights.”