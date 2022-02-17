Thunderstorms have forced the A-League Women's clash between Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United in Wollongong to be called off.
Officials pushed back Thursday night's kickoff by almost two hours to allow hailstorms to pass across the coast.
However, they decided the fixture was too dangerous to be played, even at the delayed 8:05pm AEDT kickoff.
The match will join a long queue of postponed fixtures, mostly due to COVID-19 unavailability, to be rescheduled this season.
(c) AAP
