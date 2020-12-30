Melbourne City are sweating on the fitness of Andrew Nabbout after the Socceroos winger injured himself in Tuesday's 1-0 A-League win over Brisbane Roar.

Nabbout pulled up and clutched at his left hamstring after attempting a sprint midway through the second half of the narrow win.

It was a disappointing end to Nabbout's first appearance in City colours after his off-season switch from crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory via Perth.

The 28-year-old, who also suffered a hamstring injury early last season playing for Victory against the Roar, will undertake scans and City coach Patrick Kisnorbo wasn't willing to speculate on the seriousness of the issue.

"He did clutch at his hamstring ... we'll have to wait and see what the medical staff say," Kisnorbo said.

With Nabbout almost certain to miss Sunday's clash with Adelaide United at Hindmarsh Stadium, City will also be without Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna after he was sent off in the second half against the Roar.

Kisnorbo felt Luna's dismissal for a second bookable offence was soft but praised his players for holding tight against a fast-finishing Roar to seal the win.

He also spoke highly of match-winner Connor Metcalfe, with the Olyroos Olympic hopeful combining with Jamie Maclaren in a one-two before curling home a right-foot finish in the 52nd minute.

"We have a lot of good players in the team but I think it's a great opportunity for Connor to push on and to really improve as a footballer," Kisnorbo said.

"He's had a good pre-season ... it's one game and it's a goal, but now he needs to build on that for us and for the team."