Wellington Phoenix have lost their star English striker Gary Hooper for their final regular-season game against Newcastle Jets with a hamstring injury.
Stuff.co.nz report that Hooper, who picked up the injury in his last match for the club, will now miss Thursday's fixture against the Jets.
Hooper has been a standout for the Nix since joining the club from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
