Matildas skipper Sam Kerr remains on course to appear in a third successive Women's FA Cup final after Chelsea won 3-1 at fellow WSL side Reading in the quarter-finals.

Kerr spent the afternoon having a rest on the bench after Chelsea took a two-goal lead before the half-hour.

The Australian striker has scored twice in each of the last two FA Cup finals as Chelsea defeated Arsenal 3-0 and Manchester City 3-2.

England's Jess Carter, Norwegian duo Maren Mjelde and Guro Reiten struck for Chelsea before Dane Sanne Troelsgaard scored a consolation for the hosts.

"We did a good job of applying everything we asked of them in the training week," Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said of the win.

Earlier Lewes, the second-tier south coast club who pay their men's and women's team the same wages, were beaten 3-1 at home by Manchester United.

Lewes have two Aussies in their squad, but both Isobel Dalton and Libby Copus-Brown began the match on the bench. Former Brisbane Roar midfielder Dalton came on soon after the hour-mark with United one-up.

Elsewhere, Brighton Hove & Albion won 2-0 at second-tier Birmingham City and Aston Villa completed the semi-final line-up by beating three-time winners Manchester City 2-1 after extra time.

Villa captain Rachel Corsie headed the home side into a 20th-minute lead.

Deyna Castellanos equalised before halftime with a looping header and although Corsie missed a good chance to win the tie with the last action of normal time, Villa were not to be denied and Rachel Daly tapped home the winner from close range in the 97th minute.

Matildas attackers Hayley Raso and Mary Fowler were extra-time substitutes, but compatriot Alanna Kennedy remained on the bench for City.

The semi-final draw will be made on Tuesday.

