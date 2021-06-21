Wenzel-Halls made his A-League debut in 2018 for Brisbane Roar and has made 67 appearances across the last three seasons. 

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net 14 times in his A-League career, seven of which came during this past season.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Western United,” Wenzel-Halls said. 

“I can’t wait to get started and to meet my new teammates. The thought of linking up with quality players like [Alessandro] Diamanti and [Victor] Sanchez motivates me.
 
“I will always give my all for the football club and fans. I’m looking forward to contributing to bringing success to this football club.
 
“I’m really excited for my next chapter and challenge.”

Wenzel-Halls becomes Western United’s first off-season signing as it begins preparations for the 2021/22 A-League season under a yet-to-be-named coach.

There is currently uncertainty over whether John Anastasiadis will take the role permanently or whether ex-Central Coast Mariners coach Alen Stajcic may move to Melbourne.

United Head of A-League Operations, Mal Impiombato said:

“We are delighted to welcome Dylan to the Club. He is an exciting young talent with great experience in the A-League and he possesses the attributes and characteristics that align with our club values.”

