A clinical finish by youngster Dylan Wenzel-Halls has secured Brisbane a 1-0 A-League victory over Wellington Phoenix at a rain-soaked Suncorp Stadium.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the second half and within minutes sent the home fans into delirium amid heavy rain with his 69th-minute strike.

Brisbane then held on against a fast-finishing Phoenix, eager to extend a nine-game unbeaten run, with goalkeeper Jamie Young pulling off a spectacular save in the final 10 minutes to deny in-form Mexican Ulises Davila.

The Roar could have wrapped things up moments after when Wenzel-Halls broke clear down the right and squared to in-form Brad Inman with goal in sight.

Having scored four goals in his past three games, Inman looked a sure bet, but he fluffed his lines and sent the ball wide.

The miss didn't prove costly however and the Roar are now unbeaten in four matches, up to seventh on the ladder, and just a point outside the top six.

Saturday's win caps a busy 24 hours for the Roar, which included the recruitment of fullback Corey Brown and ex-Socceroos striker Scott McDonald.

Both featured in the game, with Corey Brown starting at left-back and McDonald a second-half substitute.

"The effort from our lads, especially the second-half, was outstanding. Obviously Dylan getting his goal was brilliant," coach Robbie Fowler said.

"We're in a good place. We've had, not only good results, but I think performance-wise we've been okay."

The loss left Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay scratching his head, having watched his team twice hit the crossbar in the first half and have a strong penalty shout for a handball by Roar midfielder Jacob Pepper turned down.

Roar defenders Scott Neville and Daniel Bowles also denied the Phoenix with last-ditch defending in the opening half.

But the visitors largely lacked the final ball to make their chances count.

"We continue on. Today I think God was on God's side with Robbie Fowler," Talay said, referencing the Liverpool legend's nickname from his playing days.

"It's just one of those games.

"If we score one, I think it's going to be a two, three-nil game for us. But that's football sometimes. A good performance doesn't always give you the result."

Talay was shown a yellow card after a heated argument late in the second term and admitted he was frustrated after watching Matti Steinmann, Liberato Cacace and Jashua Sotirio all pick up cautions.

A trio of Roar players were also booked, with Pepper, Bowles and stand-in captain Jack Hingert seeing yellow.

Steinmann's booking is his fifth of the season and means he'll be suspended for next weekend's home match against Newcastle.

The Roar will aim to continue their unbeaten run when they travel to Gosford to face Central Coast next weekend.