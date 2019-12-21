The Mariners have so far only won two of their eight games this season and sit in 11th spot on the ladder.

Last weekend they went down 1-0 to Sydney FC in a tight game.

Ahead of their clash with Adelaide United, Gordon believes his club is not far off registering a string of victories.

"Every team in the A-League season is very strong and very competitive, and that’s the same for us," the defender said.

"We’re 1% away from notching a few wins and that’s how little the difference is. I think the preparation is the same every week, the effort is going to be the same every week but the delivery needs to be better than it has been the last couple of weeks.

"We know more about Adelaide than any other team this season. They’re strong, they’ve got a lot of good individual players."

Gordon admits the Reds fixture is an important match for Central Coast.

"There’s positives to take from last week, it’s the result no one wanted," the Scotsman said.

"The gravity of this game couldn’t be bigger for the club. We’re all raring to go, we can’t wait for Sunday."

Gordon was one of the Mariners' best performers against the Sky Blues.

But the Brit says his effort and drive is the same in every match.

"Honestly, it doesn’t make any difference to me," the 26-year-old said.

"My mindset is solid in terms of I go out there and give 100%. Some games I won’t play as well as others, but the effort is always there. Sometimes in games things go your way.

"Last week a few things went my way and I managed to get the ball and hopefully more of that this Sunday."