Nathan Konstandopoulos' A-League season is over after the Adelaide United midfielder suffered his second anterior cruciate ligament tear in as many years.

Konstandopoulos ruptured his left ACL at training on Monday, a year after suffering a similar injury to his right knee.

He is due to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

"After working hard, coming back and scoring goals it pains me to say that after one year I have ruptured my other ACL," Konstandopoulos said on Instagram.

"I know the process, I know the grind, I know that I will be back stronger again.

"Nobody works as hard as me and I will prove it again. See you again in (nine) months better than ever."

The 24-year-old returned for the start of the 2020-21 season and scored two goals in seven appearances for Carl Veart's eighth-placed Reds.

Winger Ben Halloran said the news was both a devastating blow for his teammate and also a setback for a Reds team looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

"We're absolutely gutted for him," Halloran told reporters.

"We don't have too many midfielders at the moment and when given a chance he's been great, scoring a couple of goals off the bench and when he's started he's done really well as well.

"I think from that perspective as well, it's a massive loss."

Adelaide face table-topping Central Coast on Friday at Hindmarsh Stadium.