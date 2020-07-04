Glory dominated the 2018/19 campaign, finishing first but losing the Grand Final on penalties to Sydney FC.

Foxe admits the Grand Final defeat last year was difficult to accept, but feels his team are in a good place to avenge that loss this time round.

"It’s tough, it takes a bit of time to digest and get over," he told FTBL.

"But that just makes the group and the coaching staff more determined to go one better. That’s definitely our goal.

"We want to be a team that’s challenging – not just a team that challenges one year and that’s it – the challenge is can we challenge and be up there year-on-year and be consistent like a Sydney FC and these bigger clubs. That’s the goal.

"That’s for all of us to try and be consistent, prepare, train, recover and do all the right things so we can continue to challenge for these titles."

Perth are back in training for the resumption of the season on July 16.

Foxe has been impressed with how Glory players have looked after themselves during the impasse.

"It’s been good, we’ve been had a good response," the 43-year-old said.

"It’s been frustrating for everyone but everyone's been quiet positive because it’s something that’s our of your control, it’s worldwide.

"All we asked the players during that time off that they weren’t allowed to come in and train as a group that, at any moment this pandemic looks like it could be over or finished, that you be ready to get back to training and ready to perform.

"We can’t fault any of the players, the players have all come back in fantastic condition and they’ve got the right mindset going forward and trying to challenge and win something we couldn’t win last year.

"It’s a positive [that we're back], it’s great that we get to finish the league. It would be been a bit of a devastation if we didn’t get to finish off the league, so it’s great."