Leicester City won 2-1 at Aston Villa to go second in the Premier League - for a few hours at least - while West Ham moved into the top four after beating London rivals Tottenham 2-1.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored the goals that put Leicester seven points behind leaders Manchester City and three points above Manchester United, who can reclaim second when they play Newcastle later on Sunday.

Manchester City can restore their advantage to 10 points if they win at Arsenal in the day's other match.

Leicester were 2-0 up within 23 minutes after goals from Maddison and Barnes and though Bertrand Traore pulled one back early in the second half, Leicester held on to leave Villa eighth.

At West Ham, Michail Antonio put the home side ahead after five minutes and Jesse Lingard added a second two minutes into the second half.

Lucas Moura pulled one back but, though Gareth Bale and Son Heung Min hit the woodwork, West Ham held on to go fourth, while Spurs remain ninth.

"It is a great result for us," West Ham manager David Moyes said.

"Today we felt it was a big, big task. Tottenham are one of the top sides and have fantastic players. For us to get a result and keep our momentum going is really good.

Tottenham brought on Bale at halftime and the Wales forward had an impact, sending in the corner for Moura's goal and then smashing the crossbar late on.

But Spurs manager Jose Mourinho rued his side's defensive errors.

"I feel sad, obviously - I feel the result should have been a different one from what we played especially in the second half," he said.

"Their defensive line was brilliant. Their centre backs gave us a very difficult match. We started the game with a mistake and started the second half with another one.

"The team in the second half was trying absolutely everything. We had the chances, hitting the post, great crosses across the face of goal. We had easy shooting positions to score so we should have scored more goals."