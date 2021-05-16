West Ham's faint hopes of scraping Champions League qualification have been left hanging by a thread after they were reliant on late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Substitute Said Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the Hammers with just three minutes to go, leaving them five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with just two fixtures remaining.

The sixth-placed visitors looked set for a damaging defeat at the Amex Stadium after Danny Welbeck's 50th Premier League goal broke the deadlock only three minutes earlier.

West Ham have games against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton to ensure the minimum of a Europa League place does not slip through their grasp, with Tottenham Hotsour and Everton each just three points behind and in hot pursuit.

Hammers manager David Moyes had no complaints about his side's display on Saturday evening but was less enamoured by their cutting edge.

"I thought we played very well for long periods of the game, especially first half," he said.

"I thought Brighton improved in the second half, we didn't do enough in the final third.

"I thought our decision-making in the final third was poor."

Lowly Brighton remain 17th after their 14th draw of the campaign.

Leeds United swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place.

After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa's side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished the Clarets after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.

The result gave Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-placed Aston Villa before Dean Smith's side head to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in their 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham.

The 21-year-old came off the bench to net Saints' second, while Fulham's consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho, his maiden goal for the Cottagers.

Che Adams scored a first-half opener for Saints, while substitute Theo Walcott restored their two-goal advantage with a clinical finish eight minutes from time.