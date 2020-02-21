The Canberra-born talent previously played for Western Sydney Wanderers, Brisbane Roar, Gold Coast United and Adelaide United.

The 28-year-old Australian has also plied his trade for Croatian powerhouse Hajduk Split.

Western United head coach Mark Rudan said Lustica was a smart addition to his squad.

“Steven has shown his quality since he’s been here and we’re looking forward to having him part of the group for the rest of the season.”

Lustica said: “I’d like to thank Mark Rudan for giving me this opportunity.

"I’m really looking forward to working with the boss and the boys. It’s a great squad, good bunch of lads and I’m going to give my 100% best for Western United.”