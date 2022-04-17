Western United have kept hopes of an A-League Men premiership alive with a pitiless 6-0 thumping of Perth which left Glory interim-boss Ruben Zadkovich warning there'll "repercussions" for some of his seasoned players.

Western United - Perth Glory

United beat Glory 6-0 in the A-League on Saturday.

Lachie Wales' hat trick contributed to the thumping.

Western remain second in the ladder, Perth last.

More A-League news can be found on FTBL.

A first-half hat-trick from Lachie Wales combined with goals from Dylan Pierias, Aleksandar Prijovic, and Dylan Wenzel-Halls secured United's win in Launceston on Saturday, closing closes the gap on Melbourne City to five points with two games in hand.

Lachie Wales has a hat-trick at the end of a first half which 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗹𝗹! 🙌@wufcofficial lead 4âƒ£-0âƒ£ against @PerthGloryFC at the break.



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) April 16, 2022

"We have got a big game on Tuesday (against Macarthur FC in Tasmania). That's the one that we are looking at on Tuesday, we don't want to look too far ahead," United boss John Alosi said.

"We wanted to be in this position at the start of the season and we knew we would have to work hard to put ourselves in this position."

Saturday's margin of victory represented United's biggest ever while also equalling the worst loss in Glory's history.

Effectively forced to play much of their youth team due to injuries, Glory remain eight points adrift at the foot of the A-League table and look certain to record a first-ever wooden spoon.

His simmering anger clear, Zadkovich singled out the performance of Darryl Lachman for praise but said that other veteran members of his side had abdicated their responsibilities in the loss.

"Certain individuals didn't want to go about the game the way they need to at this level and it cost the team," he said.

"And I'm not talking about the young and inexperienced players. I'm talking about some of our seasoned professionals.

"When the chips are down and things get really difficult, you've got to want to fight and you've got to compete. Some players didn't.

"I'm bitterly disappointed. I'm fuming. And there will be repercussions for some people."

Coming off a 4-1 defeat to Wellington and with just one win in their last five, the result was a perfect pick-me-up for United.

"All in all, it was a great reaction from last week's loss," said Aloisi.

"You could see that they were embarrassed about last week and they wanted to put it right."

Two goals in two minutes from Wales had United flying inside the opening half an hour at UTAS Stadium before Pierias made it 3-0 in the 34th.

Wales completed his hat-trick in first-half injury time when he met a Garrucio cross and Prijovic and Wenzel-Halls added second-half goals to make sure that Glory's misery was complete.

