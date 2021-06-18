Traore was cut by Victory less than a week ago after 86 A-League appearances across two stints at the club, where he won the Victory medal in 2014.

The 31-year-old defender is coming off a hard campaign for the Big V, but has experience as a three-time title winner at Swiss giants FC Basel and 12 Ivory Coast caps in his resume.

“Firstly, I would like to say thank you to the Wanderers for giving me the opportunity and I am very excited to be joining them,” said Traore.

“I have always enjoyed playing against the Wanderers, they have fantastic facilities and passionate supporters that I look forward to playing in front of.

“I hope that I can bring some experiences that others can learn from and I hope to learn as much as I can from everyone at this great club.

“I really just want to play my best football for both the club and the supporters.”

Carl Robinson said Traore will become a leader at the club.

“Adama has great domestic and international experience, he knows the league and has fantastic leadership qualities,” said Robinson.

“Adama fits the profile of the characteristics of what I am looking for in the fullback position.

“He will also play an important role in guiding and assisting in our continual development of young defenders from the Wanderers Academy.”