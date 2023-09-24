Now 36, Rukavytsya was released by Maccabi Haifa at the end of last season, after nearly eight years in the Israeli Premier League.

If Western are successful in snapping up the free agent it will mark a return to the A-League for Rukavytsya, who spent the 2014-2015 season on the books of Western Sydney Wanderers, for whom he scored three goals in 23 games.

His stats in Israel - as a late blooming central striker were impressive - claiming 65 goals in 171 appearances for Maccabi, not to mention fruitful spells at Beltar Jerusalem and Hapoel.

The Ukraine-born former Perth Glory junior also had stints in Holland and Germany - where he featured for Mainz and Hertha.

Despite his advancing age, 21-cap Rukavytsya is still considered a threat with his searing pace and finishing prowess and was still in the Socceroos frame as recently as 2020, the season he scored 22 times in 36 games for Maccabi - his highest ever tally.

Western have made a number of low key signings during the off-season, and the arrival of Rukavytsya would doubtless add punch up top for John Aloisi’s side.

Western officials did not respond when contacted for comment.