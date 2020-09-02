Western United have announced the departure of four players from the club's inaugural team.
Valentino Yuel, Thierry Iradukunda, Oskar Dillon and Patrick Antelmi all depart the club.
One of Western's first signings, Yuel in particular joined with a lot of promise from the NPL, having impressed Western assistant coach John Anastasiadis, but failed to work his way into Mark Rudan's long-term plans.
Western's general manager Ante Kovacevic said the players will always have a legacy at the club.
“On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank all four players for their effort and contribution to our inaugural season,” Kovacevic said.
“Yuel, Iradukunda, Dillon and Antelmi will forever be names written in the history books of Western United.”
