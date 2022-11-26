Western United's perfect start to their A-League Women existence has continued in Wellington with a 4-1 win powered by their American imports.

Jessica McDonald scored for the second straight week before a Sydney Cummings effort and Hannah Keane's double settled the contest in the second half.

The New Zealanders managed a first-half equaliser through defender Marisa van der Meer but were second-best at Sky Stadium, submitting to the upstart Melburnians late.

The league's newbies were supposed to be easybeats in their inaugural campaign but upset champions Melbourne Victory in round one and were well worth the three points on their first away day.

Three of their Americans scored at Sky Stadium and the other, Hillary Beale, looked composed in goal.

"It's great to start this club on the right note. I'm excited," Beale said.

Even before her goals, Keane was best afield with a bustling display up front, the American kickstarting the scoring with her determined running.

When captain Kate Taylor failed to deal with her 16th-minute shot, she raced onto the loose ball and teed up McDonald for a volleyed opener.

In an end-to-end affair, the Nix nabbed an equaliser seven minutes later from a corner, with van der Meer sending a punchy header into an open goal.

After the break, United looked the more likely winners but the Phoenix made them work for it, denying Mark Torcaso's side for half an hour until Cummings rose high from a corner and headed past Brianna Edwards.

Keane then got on the scoreboard in comedic fashion, with Wellington's Charlotte Lancaster mis-reading a skied ball and shouldering it to Keane to tap in.

Western's fourth was very easy on the eye.

With ten minutes to go, Emma Robers pinched the ball and streamed forward, laying the perfect cross for Keane's bullet header to seal the win.

While the Nix were poor defensively, centre-back Mackenzie Barry stood out with a few last-gasp interventions, including a 70th-minute lunge to deny Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo in the box.

The result is Wellington's second 4-1 defeat to start the season, with last year's wooden spooners again looking to be making up the numbers.

"We did good but we're switching off with some individual mistakes," Taylor said.

The Nix's tough start to the season continues with a trip to face champions Victory next weekend, while top-of-the-league Western head to Adelaide.