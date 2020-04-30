The A-League club has been linked with making an offer to the Australian striker, who plays for Cypriot club AEK Larnaca.

However, Western United CEO Chris Pehlivanis has denied that is the case.

"Look, with the coronavirus, I don’t think anyone’s making any offers to any players, so this is news to me," he told Neos Kosmos.

"First I’ve ever heard of it. We’ve definitely not spoken to Apostolos [Giannou] in the last 3-4 months. We haven’t even considered it.

"We have no clarity on the league, we’ve got no clarity on our future, how can we go and offer people contracts in this state?”

He added: "In essence, we’re just trying to do all our planning for the following season, but like every other club we’ve stood down our staff and players until we receive the understanding on what the next day looks like from Foxtel, the salary cap and all that.

"So it’s challenging because you can’t offer players contracts and all that sort of stuff but the reality is, there’s more important things to worry about in society at the moment than just football."

Giannou debuted for the Socceroos in 2016. The 30-year-old has scored two goals in 12 appearances.