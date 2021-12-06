Risdon first signed with Western United in their inaugural A-League campaign two seasons ago. Prior to the switch to the Melbourne club, the defender had played for two seasons for Western Sydney Wanderers after seven years with Perth Glory.

Josh Risdon Contract Extension

Risdon signed a two-year contract extension with Western United.

He was one of the first players acquired by the new A-League club in 2019.

The Socceroo missed nearly the totality of last season due to injury.

The 29-year old will continue his journey in the A-League with United having signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Speaking after having put pen to paper, Risdon said:

“I’m very happy to be hanging around here at the Club. It means a lot to be at this Club, we have a good bunch of boys and the Club’s heading in an exciting direction, so I want to be a part of that,” he said.

“It was a huge decision. Being one of the first to sign at the Club, and now being more of a leader around the group it was a big decision for me to stay, and that was obviously a big factor.



“I feel like I can help the players around me and help the Club do well in that leadership role. I’m very happy to be staying here, I’m very settled in Melbourne with my family, so I’m delighted.”



“Not many clubs would offer an extension off the back of someone not playing for 12 months.

"I’m grateful for that, they supported me a lot last year when I was injured. I have to show that faith back by having a good season and staying fit and healthy.”

Risdon missed nearly the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to injury. The season prior, he played in 23 of Western's 26 games, scored one goal and was equal in the second-most assists in the A-League.

Josh Risdon has the equal second-most assists (7) in the @ALeague this season! 🎯



Will he add another tonight in the #MelbDerby?

Since returned to form, he has once again becoming invaluable for Western so far this year. The right back has played every single minute of United's three A-League matches and FFA Cup play-off.

Risdon, who was promoted to the role of vice-captain ahead of the 2021-22 season also spoke of his season and club aspirations:

“As a team, we want to do as best we can. We want to be making finals every year, that’s a standard where we want to be. I think we have the squad for that this season.



“We’re still a young Club, people forget that, but I think we have the ambition, the facilities and everything at the Club to be successful.”

His head coach John Aloisi stressed during the re-signing the importance of Risdon to Western United's future plans:

“I am very happy for both Josh and the Club that he’s put pen to paper and agreed to stay on with us,” Aloisi said.



“Not only is he a terrific footballer, but he is also an outstanding person and that has been evident every day since I arrived at the Club.



“Josh embodies the values of Western United every day both on and off the pitch.

"It was important for us that a leader like Josh remains at the Club to set the tone and I know he will continue to be a huge influence around the place.”

As Risdon keeps showing good form and gets more game time, he will most likely be hoping to regain the attention of Graham Arnold. The Socceroo was last with the national team in November 2019, as an unused substitute in their World Cup qualifier against Jordan.

Prior to that he had made 14 appearances in the Green and Gold, including playing every single minute of the Socceroos' group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Western United next play Wellington Phoenix tomorrow in their FFA Cup Round of 32 match.

