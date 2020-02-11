A-League newcomers Western United have signed Japanese defender Tomoki Imai until the end of the season.

The right-sided defender previously played for Japanese clubs Matsumoto Yamaga, Kashiwa Reysol and Omiya Ardija, with stints across both the J1 League and J2 League.

"Tomoki has fitted in well to how we want to play and our values as a group," United coach Mark Rudan said.

"We look forward to seeing his contribution during the remainder of the season."

Imai, 29, will bolster United's defensive stocks, which have been hit by injuries and departures.

Brendan Hamill (knee) and Aaron Calver (foot) are injured, while Connor Chapman and Ersan Gulum both departed.

"I'm very happy to have joined this ambitious club," Imai told the club's website.

"I would like to thank head coach Mark Rudan for giving me the chance to start my career in Australia.

"I'm here to work very hard and help the club."

The A-League newcomers also signed former NPL defenders Oskar Dillon and Tomi Uskok in January.