The construction process will commence on the 25th of October, 2021. Being built by Western Melbourne Group (WMG), Western United's parent company, the stadium will upon its completion be the first fully soccer-owned senior stadium in Australia.

It will be located in the south-western suburbs of Melbourne, 30KM from the Melbourne CBD. Specifically it is being built in the Victorian suburb of Tarneit, in the City of Wyndham. The first phase of the construction will start with the upgrading of Leakes Road, construction of an interim Iron Road and the site's haul road.

Once completed the stadium will have a 15,000 spectator capacity complete with in-club accommodation, offices, training facilities and changing rooms. The stadium is part of a greater sports-orientated real estate development by WMG estimated at $180 millions.

Part of the sports-oriented development is the Wyndham City Elite Training Facility, to double as the training ground for the club's teams. The facility will be equipped with three pitches including a 5000 person stadium to be used by the upcoming W-League side. The Wyndham City Council awarded that contract design in July 2021.

The upcoming Wyndham City Stadium is an incredible project for a football club which is only about to enter its third year of A-League play. The club will expand next year, with the recent addition of its W-League team in 2022-23.

Speaking of the project WMG Chairman Jason Sourasis stated:

“We thank all of our stakeholders, members and fans for their unwavering support as we continue to work hard on delivering a world-class precinct.

"The precinct will allow for the continued growth of our sporting organisation as we expand our academies and pathways further, as well as building a sporting centrepiece for the rapidly growing population in the west of Melbourne.



“This project will shift the professional sporting landscape, as it is the first of its kind in our country. In addition to the sporting legacy, our project gives the west of Melbourne a social and economic boost, which is much needed in these challenging times,” Sourasis concluded.

Last season Western United played their 2020-21 home games at AAMI Park in Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, MARS Stadium in Ballarat and UTAS Stadium in Launceston with one home match was disputed in Sydney's Leichhardt Oval.