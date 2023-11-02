Coach John Aloisi is confident Western United's disastrous 5-0 loss to Western Sydney was a one-off as they eye a quick response against Macarthur FC.

Recruit Nikita Rukavytsya is also set to make his first appearance for United in Saturday's away A-League Men clash with the Bulls in Campbelltown.

United were left reeling as poor defending of set pieces and a rampaging Wanderers attack left them floundering at 5-0 down at half-time last Saturday.

They saw out the second half without conceding and Aloisi urged his charges to kick on from that against Macarthur.

"This week it's all been about our response and how we're going to react from that result because, yeah, we know that it wasn't what we wanted," Aloisi said on Thursday.

"The first half was a bit of a shock, because I've never been involved in a game that you're five goals down at halftime.

"So the chat at halftime was more about 'how are we going to react from that?'

"And the second-half performance was good, was better and we know that we'd lost the game but it was about the boys sticking together and working for each other and they showed that in the second half.

"So we expect the same this week and (we're) actually looking forward to it because this is part of football.

"You have your highs one week - that we beat the reigning premiers (Melbourne City) - and then the low the following week so it's how you pick yourself up. So football can change very quickly."

Aloisi dismissed any concerns over his players' application.

"We were just a little bit off and we got punished. It wasn't a 5-0 game," he said.

"You hope so (it's an anomaly) but you have to keep building.

"We've got a lot of new players, a lot of young players and we just have to make sure that we're ready all the time for each game."

Aloisi delighted in former Socceroos speedster Rukavytsya's availability after United were patient with getting the 36-year-old up to fitness.

"He's probably not ready to start yet, but he's been looking really good in training. So yeah we're excited to have Nikita involved," Aloisi said.

"He's very quick and he's an intelligent footballer that's been around for a long time now and he will help the other players around him, which is important."

Defensive recruit James Donachie (calf) is still unavailable.