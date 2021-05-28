Monday's A-League clash between Western United and Macarthur has been moved from Geelong to Leichhardt Oval in Sydney following Victoria's COVID outbreak.

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) commissioner Greg O'Rourke said the decision was made to ensure that the competition remained on track to be completed.

"We have chosen to relocate the team to NSW and reschedule this match to Leichhardt Oval in Sydney having considered a range of issues and in line with the current government restrictions," O'Rourke said.

"Western United FC will travel to Sydney and will be subject to tight restrictions as required by the NSW Government and the league's COVID-19 protocols which will allow them to train and play their two remaining matches"

A decision on the Melbourne City-Newcastle Jets clash originally set for AAMI Park on Saturday, is yet to be announced.