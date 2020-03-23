The FFA postponed Monday night's A-League clash in Perth between the Glory and Western United amid uncertainty over United's travel situation.

United had originally delayed flying to Perth from Sunday to Monday, due to concerns over whether potential border closures or self-isolation measures could affect their scheduled return to Victoria.

A decision was made on Sunday night to park the round 24 fixture, allowing United to remain in Victoria.

A revised date for the match has not been announced.

"While it's not ideal to postpone a game at such late notice, these are unprecedented times. The situation remains very fluid," Western United chief executive Chris Pehlivanis said.

"As such, our club is committed to remaining agile in our response to the crisis as we work with the FFA to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"I'd like to stress that all key stakeholders within the A-League are working very closely together and are committed to this cooperative approach.

"As a club we support any measures that will help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

The FFA has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile as of Monday morning, Melbourne City were still preparing for their game against Newcastle Jets - scheduled for that evening - to go ahead.

City are already in Newcastle as they remained in NSW following Friday night's win over Central Coast.