Brisbane are intent on trying to climb above other teams, rather than looking over their shoulders in the battle for A-League finals places.

Roar consolidated sixth spot on Friday with their 2-1 away win over last-placed Newcastle Jets .

Brisbane's first win in four games lifted them three points ahead of Perth and Western Sydney and put them within a point of fifth-placed Macarthur.

"We're always looking up, we're not looking down," Roar's coach Warren Moon said.

"With the four games remaining, we want to win every game that we're playing.

"We're trying to finish as high as we possibly can in the table to make finals and then to give it a shake.

"Thats our ambition, that's our goal."

Their finals credentials will be tested next Tuesday when they host runaway league leaders Melbourne City, who beat them 3-2 at AAMI Park earlier this month.

"We learnt a lot from the game and we fully respect (City) and everyone can see what a good side they are, probably the benchmark team of the league," Moon said.

"We want to test ourselves against the best, we want to be the best.

"We're excited about the challenge, so we can't wait for Tuesday."

Newcastle's next game on May 29 is also against Melbourne City.

The Jets will be without three Olyroos hopefuls, Connor O'Toole, Ramy Najjarine and Luka Prso, with coach Craig Deans declaring it will provide more opportunities for youngsters like 16-year-old Archie Goodwin, who came off the bench on Friday.

Newcastle have gone a club record 14 matches without a win, but Deans is determined they will add to their tally of just three victories with three fixtures to go.

Both of Brisbane's goals on Friday came from deflections, adding to the Jets' many woes through a miserable campaign.

"We've had some really horrible luck and things go against us this year and that's just, unfortunately, the way it is, but that's football and we're on the wrong end of things like that," Deans said.

"We're one goal in 80 per cent of our games away from a draw or a win and that's the frustrating part, but we'll continue to work hard every week and we want to finish the season as strong as we can."