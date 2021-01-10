THEY SAID IT: "It changed the game. We were quite comfortable in the first half and into the second half." - Wellington coach Ufuk Talay wasn't happy after a VAR review lead to a red card for Alex Rufer in the Phoenix's 1-1 draw with Macarthur.

MAN OF THE WEEK: Remy Najjarine. The Newcastle youngster may have been unable to prevent the Jets slipping to defeat against Western Sydney on Friday but was a constant menace on the ball for the hosts to continue his good start to his loan spell from Melbourne City.

BEAT THAT: Tate Russell's 57th minute strike to secure Western Sydney's win over the Jets was as emphatic as they come. The fullback ran on to David Ball's pass and lashed home just his second A-League goal with aplomb to ensure a winning return to Newcastle for Wanderers coach Carl Robinson.

STAT ATTACK: Wellington's draw with Macarthur means the Phoenix have now gone seven matches in their adopted state of NSW without a win, and have a two-week break before their next match against the Jets on January 24.

TALKING POINT: Rufer's VAR-influenced dismissal for the Phoenix against Macarthur has again drawn criticism of the system from pundits with ex-Socceroo Robbie Slater labelling it the "worst decision I've seen", with fellow Fox Sports commentator Mark Bosnich agreeing.

INJURIES: Wellington's New Zealand international goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic is set to have a groin injury assessed after going down late in the draw with Macarthur. Phoenix striker Tomer Hemed also had to be substituted after suffering a laceration following a head clash.

UNDER PRESSURE: League organisers will be hoping Brisbane's lockdown doesn't extend past Monday with the altered fixture already having been forced to adapt again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Perth are yet to play a game while Sydney FC, Western United and Melbourne Victory have only featured once so far this season.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Sydney FC will host crosstown rivals the Wanderers in their first home match of the campaign on Saturday while Melbourne City welcome Western United to AAMI Park. The winless Jets have Macarthur visiting in Sunday's only match.