Foxtel have reportedly agreed to a new $32M deal to show the rest of the current A-League season and all of the 2020/21 season. The money also covers the W-League, Socceroos and Matildas but not the FFA cup.

Perth Glory’s outspoken owner Tony Sage was not happy, insisting the new deal was short changing the game.

“It's a disgrace that Fox drop football after next season, two years early,” vented Sage.

“Most other football codes got a 20% reduction and extra years, football lost over 40% and has two years less.

“The cash component includes national teams. What do the A-League get? This has a major impact on all club’s distribution next season.”

It is unclear how the new deal impacts Western United and Macarthur FC who were not part of the $57M six-year deal signed in 2016. Macarthur FC are attempting to negotiate a cheaper licence fee in light of the current financial environment impacting football.

The 2020/21 season will go from December 2020 to July 2021.

FFA are expected to consider streaming the FFA Cup, a major test of their ability to produce their own games.

The 2020/21 season could signal the start of a transition for the nation’s top domestic league back to winter, for the first time since 1988.