She barely celebrated, instead seeming to be driven, almost burdened, that of course it was her and of course it will be her again. Three minutes before half-time she smashed her forehead directly into the ball from point-blank range for her second. She was the most dangerous striker in the world in the most dangerous area of the pitch, and still no one got near her.

Her critics wanted Kerr to be a mature and graceful role model, but she was the best player in the world because when she stepped onto a football pitch she wanted to embarrass her opponents.

Her hat-trick couldn’t be simpler: she created acres of space, made her marker look useless and side footed the ball harmlessly into the net. However, her fourth goal

was the most humiliating, cantering towards the goalkeeper in possession. She feinted out wide to draw the error, stripped the keeper of the ball and slammed it into the net.

For the first time in the match she celebrates, like Spartacus: still with clenched fists as the opponent she destroyed lay on the ground before her clutching her hands to her face. ‘She’s a joke. She just shows up, doesn’t she, whenever you need a superhero,’ Steph Catley said post match.