THEY SAID IT: "Today I think God was on God's side with Robbie Fowler," Ufuk Talay laments his team's luck after a 1-0 loss to Brisbane Roar in which the Wellington Phoenix hit the crossbar twice and failed to convert numerous other half-chances.

WOMAN OF THE ROUND: Kate Jacewicz made history on Saturday night when she became the A-League's first female referee. Jacewicz turned in an impressive performance with the whistle, including promptly dealing with a difficult handball decision that required VAR a referral.

BEAT THAT: Dylan Wenzel-Halls has been on the periphery at Brisbane Roar for some time. But on Saturday evening, the young Queenslander was the hero in a 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix. Wenzel-Halls flicked the ball around Phoenix skipper Steven Taylor then finished with aplomb - and his celebration was just as good.

STAT ATTACK: With their 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory, Adelaide United have now won four consecutive games against their arch-rivals.

TALKING POINT: More misery for the Wanderers, who lost 1-0 to Perth on Sunday night. Reports emerged in the second half it would be coach Markus Babbel's last game in charge of the side – and so it was.

INJURIES: Roy O'Donovan missed Brisbane's win over Wellington with a groin complaint. Western United skipper Alessandro Diamanti limped off less than half an hour into Sunday's game against Central Coast.

UNDER PRESSURE: Markus Babbel. The Wanderers could not pull off a much-needed win over Perth on Sunday night and so the end was inevitable.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Perth Glory will look to extend their six-game winning streak when they play Melbourne City. A win for Tony Popovic's side will put them in second place on the ladder.