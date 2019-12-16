THEY SAID IT

"I went over to shake hands with the opposition coach or coaches and they weren't around .. you go and still respect the opposition coach." - Western United coach Mark Rudan wasn't impressed by being snubbed by Brisbane counterpart Robbie Fowler following the Roar's 2-0 defeat.

MAN OF THE ROUND

Melbourne City attacker Javier Cabrera scored a goal and set up another in their 4-0 rout of Newcastle, consolidating second spot.

BEAT THAT

Western United star Besart Berisha sunk the boot into former club Brisbane with an exquisite half-volley past a flat-footed Jamie Young in their 2-0 victory over the Roar.

STAT ATTACK

A total 10 players were booked, including red-carded Melbourne Victory import Kristijan Dobras, in their spiteful, scoreless draw with Wellington at AAMI Park.

TALKING POINT

Ladder leaders Sydney FC will be sweating on the scans for star midfielder Milos Ninkovic, who limped off with a calf injury in their routine 1-0 win over Central Coast. It's a big week for the Serbian, who is set to announce whether he'll take up a long-term deal with newcomers Macarthur FC by this week.

UNDER PRESSURE

The spotlight continues to burn on Western Sydney coach Markus Babbel, whose team dropped out of the top six for the first time this season following their limp 2-0 defeat to Perth. Their next two games are against third-placed Western United and fourth-placed Adelaide.

WHAT'S NEXT

All eyes will descend upon Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to see whether the derby can ignite Victory's dispiriting run against high-flying City. In other games, Western Sydney host Western United, Wellington are at home against Sydney FC, Newcastle go on the road against Perth, and Central Coast face Adelaide in Gosford.