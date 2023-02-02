The Leicester City coach owns a home close to Manchester, and when the old friends got talking the name of Socceroos defender Harry Souttar popped into the conversation.

Ex-Manchester United No.2 Meulensteen suggested that Souttar - who at the time was recovering from ACL surgery - would thrive in the Premier League and was likely be a pivotal presence at the World Cup, if only he could get fit in time.

Without giving too much away, Rodgers nodded sagely and agreed that Souttar, who on transfer deadline day joined the Foxes for an Australian record fee of $23 million, might possibly be one to keep tabs on.

Unbeknown to Meulensteen, Souttar was already high on Rodgers’ wish list, the centre-back’s domineering displays in Qatar ultimately turning interest into action.

When the deal was finally done, Meulensteen texted Rodgers to tell him he’d bagged himself a bargain.

“I think it’s great business for Leicester and I messaged Brendan, who I know pretty well, to tell him that,” explained the Dutchman.

“I told him Harry is fantastic player, a great professional and also a top top bloke.”

Rodgers’ reply mentioned, among other things, the “hunger” which burns inside Souttar to be a huge success at a club seeking to ensure Premier League survival in the second half of the season.

“We spoke about Harry that day and I predicted he’d end up at a Premier League club,” added Meulensteen.

“Brendan has made a very wise and informed choice. I couldn’t be happier for both of them. It’s a perfect fit.

“I mentioned when we met how important Harry was to us and how we really needed him to be at the World Cup.

“Im sure if Harry hadn’t had that injury he’d probably have made a move to the top flight even sooner.

“But he’s there now and he’ll adapt his style and get even better, especially in terms of reading the game and perhaps becoming even more dangerous at set pieces in the opposition penalty area.

“He’s deceptively quick, calm and composed and good on the ball - and he’s also a leader.

“You’ll see an even bigger and better Harry Souttar again at the next World Cup.”

Graham Arnold’s eyes and ears on the ground in Europe, Meulensteen will now double down on helping track and chart the progress of a number of potential future Socceroos, including AS Roma striker Cristian Volpato and Parma defender Alessandro Circati, both of whom have represented Italy at youth level but may well be open to playing for Australia - the nation where they both grew up.

“We have to make sure we don’t miss anybody and we’ll certainly be following up with both Alessandro and Cristian to see where they’re at,” he said.

“In Cristian’s case perhaps one question he can ask himself is what are his chances of becoming a regular senior international with Italy weighed against doing the same with the Socceroos?

“For me it’s not so much about a choice between two countries - it’s more a question of where does your heart lie?

“Personally I’m very proud to represent Australia in my coaching capacity but I’ll always be Dutch, and there is no ambiguity there.

“When it comes to players, for me, you are what you are. But we’ll see how things pan out with those boys and there’s no pressure on them to do anything other than what they think is right.

“Certainly our performances at the World Cup earned us a lot of respect and pride and I think we would have left a good impression with somebody like Cristian who may be wavering on which direction to take.

“That might all work in our favour.”

Australia will return to action in March with two friendlies on home soil against as-yet unnamed opposition.