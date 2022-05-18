As most winter northern-hemisphere European seasons come to an end, so also does the Europa League and men's Champions League. Both competitions only have their finals left.

UEFA Europa and Champions League Finals

The Europa League final will take place on Wednesday, May 18 (Thursday 0500 AEST) between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 28 (Sunday 0500 AEST) between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid.

One Australian is expected to feature in the Europa League final, Ajdin Hrustic for Frankfurt.

Like most years these two finals should garner a lot of attention worldwide, with an expected global audience of 380-400 million for the UCL final.

The Europa League final should attract an increased audience in Australia this year, with Socceroo Ajdin Hrustic expected to feature in the final for Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bundesliga club is facing Scottish Premiership side Rangers FC.

This final will be the first one disputed, taking place on Wednesday, May 18 in Seville, Spain. It will be aired at 0500 AEST in Australia, with a pre-show starting at 0430 AEST.

Undefeated Frankfurt against the top scoring Rangers. 🇩🇪 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿And there's an Aussie potentially involved too. Bring on the #UEL Final!



â†³ UEL FINAL - Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers LIVE Thursday 19 May from 4:30am AEST, on Stan Sport in 4K UHD.#StanSportAU | #UELFinal | #SGERFC pic.twitter.com/e3pyJ0G45N — Stan Sport Football (@StanSportFC) May 12, 2022

The UEFA Champions League match will take place on Saturday, May 29 in Paris, France between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid. It will likewise be aired at 0500 AEST Australia time.

Stan Sports have confirmed that both matches will be free-to-air on 9GEM with commercial breaks. They will also be live streamed via 9Now. The games will also be available on Stan Sports without commercial breaks.

