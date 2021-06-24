Postecoglou completed his 14 day quarantine period in England, where he then met up with Celtic CEO Dom McKay before attending a Scotland Euro match.

Celtic are also rumoured to have made their first transfer offer, with Italian media reporting the club has made a €3.5 million offer for Aaron Hickey, a 19-year-old former Celtic youth team defender who now plays for Bologna in Serie A.

But today he touched down in Glasgow and will take his first training session tomorrow, after meeting the Bhoys backroom staff that he's had so many conversations with over Zoom.

"It's great to be here," he told the club. "It's been a tough three weeks to get here but I'm super happy to be here now.

'It's been a bit of a whirlwind and I knew it wouldn't sink in that I'm the new Celtic manager until I got here. Now I can get cracking and start working.'

"I got to meet everyone and put everything in place that we need to. It's been fantastic. I already had some familiarity with it but it's a great set-up.

"The people here are fantastic and I'm looking forward to working with everyone. Everyone keeps warning me about the weather but it all looks pretty beautiful at the moment."

Postecoglou said that now the process can really get started, with everyone particularly interested in the little-known coach after the public furore his appointment caused.

“Ultimately, people want to get to know me," he continued.

"It’s one thing to have ideas and talk about what you want to do but people need to meet me and understand me as a person as much as a manager. You can’t do that unless you meet people in person and we’ll start that process now.”

“I’m not a fan of Zoom even though it’s been our existence for 18 months so I was keen to get here as soon as possible. I had to do quarantine and make sure we followed all the protocols but being here now is exactly where I wanted to be.”