Boyle only came under the Socceroos radar thanks to a brief mention of his dad's birthplace and the ensuing enthusiasm from Graham Arnold to bring the Scot on board.

“I think it just started as a joke," Boyle told the Edingburgh Reporter. "We were at a winter camp in January when Jamie first joined, and someone mentioned that my Dad was born in Australia.

“Then Mark Milligan came in and at one stage Arnie (Graham Arnold) was coming over to see the players, and they both mentioned me to him.

“That’s when Arnie brought me into the office to have a chat and he came and watched me the next day against Kilmarnock.

“I think he liked what he saw, so he just asked if I was keen to join the camp in Dubai and see if I enjoyed it. I came along and was very nervous as a Scottish guy going into the unknown!

“But everyone has made me feel welcome from the start and as time went on, I was just really wanting to make my competitive debut.

“After playing in a few friendlies (for the Socceroos), people were thinking that I would still represent Scotland. But I told them after that first camp that even if I never played a minute, I would not go and represent any other country.

“I’m forever grateful to Macca and Millsy for mentioning me and Arnie for giving me the opportunity.”

Boyle says playing for the Socceroos has been a highlight of his football career.

“The Lebanon game was something that will stay with me for a long time,” Boyle reflected.

“It was amazing to receive that first start and sharing the pitch with Timmy (Cahill) for 20 minutes in his last match made it even more special.

“My family were so proud and I’m extremely honoured to represent Australia."

While Boyle has missed many important Socceroos matches that could have instilled him as a key figure in the national set up due to injury, his red-hot form with Hibernian keeps him in the top Australian striking tier.

“I’ve been at Hibs for five years now and have loved every minute of it. I don’t think when I joined I was the complete player I am now," he continued.

“As the years have gone on I’ve built up slowly, worked my way into the team and managed to stay there consistently, so long may that continue.

“I’m lucky I did make it as a football player. I think that is my greatest achievement.

“I mean, that’s all I wanted to achieve. I don’t set myself any goals, because I only had one goal and that was to be a professional football player. I’m just enjoying every moment of it.”