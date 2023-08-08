The gifted midfielder has joined the ambitious League One club on a season-long loan from Manchester City, and is likely to figure prominently in coach John Mousinho’s plans this season with a return to the Championship for the first time in 14 years the primary aim.

Owned by former Walt Disney CEO Michael Eisner, rejuvenated Pompey are plotting a movie-style fairytale rise from the ructions of previous administrations and financial hardship which struck following relegation from the Premier League bock in 2010.

Twice-capped Robertson, 20, joins compatriot Kuseni Yengi on England’s south coast in a loan move he hopes will emulate that of another City player, goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who went on to become Southampton’s first choice after a successful stint at Fratton Park.

Third generation Socceroo Robertson chose Portsmouth over a permanent move to Danish heavyweights Brondby, whilst there were also offers from Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and elsewhere in League One.

Should the Forest Green game come too soon for the youngster who last season was part of the Manchester City which won the Premier League 2 title, then the visit of Leyton Orient this weekend should provide that platform.

Despite training regularly with Pep Guardiola’s star-spangled squad, Robertson, who has caps for his country against Ecuador and Argentina this year, has yet to make his EPL, and is keen to accelerate his development after a previous loan at Ross County yielded just 140 minutes of first team action.

Fellow Aussie Yengi marked his debut off the bench at the weekend with a headed equaliser in the 1-1 draw at home against Bristol Rovers.

Mousinho said of the latest addition to his squad: “I was lucky enough to watch him play for them on a few occasions last season and he was an integral part of the side.

“He’s won the title there three years in a row and also recently got his first cap for Australia, so we’re really excited that we’ve been able to bring him to the club.

“We wanted that eight/ten who is able to really affect games and it’s another piece of business that I’m incredibly happy with this summer.

“I know that City have high hopes for him and he was involved in Pep’s matchday squads at the end of last season, which is no easy feat.”