The Sydney FC skipper lamented his sides lack of concentration when they took the lead against Wellington Phoenix last week.

The Sky Blues scored early but were pegged back, going into half-time 2-1 down. Only a Steven Taylor own goal saved their blushes in Wellington.

"We were a little disappointed with the first half," said Wilkinson. "We started really well but as soon as we scored the goal we seemed to take the foot off the pedal a little bit and let them back into the game.

"That's been one major talking point this week is the fact that if we do score first we need to be a bit more ruthless and go on with it instead of taking our foot off the pedal a little bit."

In what is being touted as a do or die clash for Melbourne City, a win for Erick Mombaerts' team would keep City in the title race. City currently sit six poits behind Sydney FC in second place.

Should Wilkinson's side take three points in Kogarah on Sunday they will jump nine points ahead of their title rivals.

"It's one 1-v-2 which if fantastic, it gives us a good chance to put a nice buffer on the rest of the league if we do win."

Adam le Fondre (11) and Jamie Maclaren (10) lead the scoring charts in the A-League for Sydney FC and Melbourne City respectively.

Wilkinson, while aware of the goal scoring threat of the Socceroo striker, knows that he isn't unstoppable.

"We don't really focus on one player, it's more of a team based focus," said Wilkinson.

"[It's] not so much individual players we more talk about the team and how they play, what sort of patterns they do when they get the ball and their attacking play to get the ball up to [Jamie] Maclaren for him to finish."

Maclaren, whilst a scoring leader, has only managed one goal in three weeks.

This game promises to thrill as two of the most exciting teams in the league battle it out for what could be an early season title deciding match.