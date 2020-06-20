That's the message coming from Wolves and their former Socceroo coach Luke Wilkshire.

Wollongong Wolves historically are a club that has a huge footballing tradition with the 2019 premiership-winning side embracing an agreement to enable the football club to survive financially through COVID-19 and to enable each of the players to play.

Wilkshire was vocal on letting the players play as well as heaping praise on his squad during what’s been a tough time for all involved.

“As a coach, I could not be prouder of this playing group," he said.

"In the modern-day to see the love of the game to come before lining of pockets and self-interest is pure credit to this group who are leading by example.

“I urge everyone involved in this beautiful game of ours to just let the players play.”