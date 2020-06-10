Manny Gotis, a Gippsland Falcons stalwart in the NSL, believes it’s now or never for the A-League and game.

“Playing March to November in 2021 for the A-League might not be a bad thing,” he tells FTBL.

“Something has to change, something has to give.

“We can bring together this huge game in Australia. At grassroots, it's the biggest code.

THE STATS SHOW FOOTBALL RULES AT GRASSROOTS

“Alignment is important.

"I was always taught, effect change or you’ll be affected by it," he adds.

“Why wouldn’t we want to change the game in 2021 and have the A-League go up against NRL and AFL.

“Looking at the game now, and the A-League, this is our last chance to fix the game.”

Aligning the A-League with the grassroots and NPL is being discussed at the highest levels during the shutdown of the competition.

Gotis, a tough defender who also played Aussie Rules in the region, retired from football in 2001 after over 100 games with Gippsland Falcons and moved into his family's horse racing business.

He remains a passionate football man and watches the A-League from afar.

He applauds the return of the Golden Generation and their input into shaping a better future for the game.

However, Gippsland, around 120km east of Melbourne’s CBD, is suffering more than most.

The drought has hit the agricultural sector hard, followed by the devastating summer bushfires in Victoria and of course COVID on top of this.

It’s an area that has also had to traditionally fight for its share of government funding.

Gotis hopes aligning an A-League in winter 2021 will put the focus back on grassroots and ambitious local talents in Victoria's country region, and open up more possibilities for football at the under-utilized Latrobe City Stadium in Morwell (formerly the home of the Falcons).

GIPPSLAND FALCONS FLEW THE FLAG FOR COUNTRY REGIONS IN THE NSL BEFORE THE A-LEAGUE

“Look at the players the area has produced after getting their start at Gippsland Falcons? Archie Thompson, Eugene Galekovic, Scott McDonald, and John Hutchinson. All A-League players," Gotis argues.