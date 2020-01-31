Glory set a new club benchmark two weeks ago when they posted six wins on the trot for the first time in their A-League history.

Last week's 0-0 draw against Melbourne City snapped that winning run, but it kept the club's clean sheet streak going.

Glory have now gone four matches without conceding a goal.

If they can keep a clean sheet against Victory at HBF Park on Saturday night, it will set a new club record for Glory.

Victory are languishing in eighth spot on the ladder following three consecutive A-League defeats.

But their 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers in Japan on Tuesday not only sealed a spot in the Asian Champions League, but also raised morale at the club.

The return of club favourite Marco Rojas on a two-and-a-half year deal has also lifted spirits, with the New Zealand international named to make his A-League return against Perth.

Victory don't lack creativity in their attacking third, with Andrew Nabbout, Ola Toivonen, and Robbie Kruse all able to cause havoc.

The addition of Rojas only adds to that potency, and Popovic says his side will be tested in their bid to keep another clean sheet.

"We know it will be a tough test against them," Popovic said.

"They've had some changes - the coaching change - but on paper they're still very strong, especially in that front third."

Glory will be without Juande (groin) for a fourth straight match, but Chris Ikonomidis (knee) is a chance to return.

New recruit Tarek Elrich has been included in the squad.

Victory will be without the suspended Leigh Broxham, but welcome back James Donachie.

The club's qualification for the ACL means their schedule is set to become hectic, and stand-in coach Carlos Perez Salvachua says he will need to carefully monitor his players.

"We arrived (back in Melbourne) 24 hours ago and now we are flying in one hour to Perth," Salvachua said on Friday morning.

"We know it's a big risk now in this moment because some players are playing all the games, and we have to manage if it's possible the minutes."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Perth Glory are undefeated in their last seven A-League matches (W6, D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the past four games - a fifth in succession in this match would be a new club record.

* Melbourne Victory have lost each of their last three A-League matches, the last and only time they endured a longer run of successive defeats in the competition was a four-match span in December 2015.

* No player has completed more dribbles in the 2019/20 A-League season than Perth Glory's Diego Castro (67) or Melbourne Victory's Elvis Kamsoba (35).