PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 20 MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, Feb 21

Wellington v Western United at Sky Stadium, 5.15pm

Head to head: Phoenix 1, Western United 1, drawn 0

Last clash: Round 12, 2019-20, Phoenix 3-1 at Mars Stadium

Seventh-placed Western United have drifted four points outside the top six and return to Wellington where Mark Rudan's team picked up an emotion-charged win against his old club in round one. The Phoenix have more than found their feet since then and are riding a four-match winning streak at home. Western United have been blunt of late, going scoreless in their last two games.

Key: Besart Berisha. The forward has scored five of Western United's last eight goals and his 14 career strikes against Wellington is an A-League record.

Tip: Phoenix

Western Sydney v Adelaide United at Bankwest Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: Adelaide 8, Wanderers 7, drawn 8

Last clash: Round 12, 2019-20, Wanderers 3-2 at Coopers Stadium

A 2-0 win over Central Coast, including 15-year-old Mohamed Toure's maiden A-League goal, ensures Adelaide remain ensconced in the top six despite a lengthy injury list. Gertjan Verbeek's men will be aiming for a fifth win from their past six matches when they travel to Parramatta. The Wanderers have picked up a win and a draw in their two matches under interim boss Jean-Paul de Marigny but need to go on a winning run if they're to have any hope of making a late bid to sneak into the finals.

Key: Riley McGree. The midfielder had a hand in both goals for last weekend's win over the Mariners and Adelaide will once again hope he provides a creative spark.

Tip: Adelaide

SATURDAY, Feb 22

Brisbane v Perth at Dolphin Stadium, Redcliffe, 5pm

Head to head: Roar 22, Glory 12, drawn 10

Last clash: Round 1, 2019-20, drawn 1-1 at HBF Park

Resurgent Brisbane face a test of their finals credentials when they welcome in-form Perth to Redcliffe's Dolphin Stadium. The Roar have moved into the top six on the back of just one defeat from their past eight matches. Perth, who'll be backing up from their 1-0 Asian Champions League loss to Tokyo FC in Japan in midweek, last tasted defeat in the A-League in November and are just a point behind second-placed Melbourne City with two games in hand. After sitting out last weekend's win over his old club Western United, expect former Socceroo Scott McDonald to return to Brisbane's line-up.

Key: Who'll score first? Perth haven't lost when opening the scoring this season, but are winless when they concede first.

Tip: Draw

Newcastle v Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: Victory 18, Jets 17, drawn 9

Last clash: Round 11, 2019-20, Victory 4-0 at AAMI Park

For all the talk of improvement since Carlos Salvachua took over Victory following Marco Kurz's sacking, the Spaniard is yet to win in his four A-League matches at the helm. Victory head to Newcastle after their Asian Champions League loss against FC Seoul on Tuesday night in Korea and Salvachua will have to be wary of fatigue in his troops. Newcastle began Carl Robinson's reign with a 1-1 draw at Western Sydney Wanderers and will be hoping to claim a win in the Welshman's first home match as Jets coach.

Key: Marco Rojas. The New Zealand winger has yet to start a game since returning to Victory in January but when the 28-year-old has been on the field his team looks a lot better.

Tip: Jets

SUNDAY, Feb 23

Central Coast v Sydney FC at Central Coast Stadium, 6pm

Head to head: Sydney FC 22, Mariners 12, drawn 10

Last clash: Round 10, 2019-20, Sydney FC 1-0 at Jubilee Stadium

It's back to domestic duties for Sydney FC after their humbling in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday against Ange Postecoglou's Yokohama F Marinos. The Sky Blues haven't played an A-League match yet this month but such is their dominance they're still 10 points clear on the top of the ladder. Central Coast have slipped to the bottom of the ladder after a five-game losing streak and Alen Stajcic will be hoping his team can benefit from any fatigue Sydney may be suffering.

Key: Milos Ninkovic. The veteran Serbian was left out of Sydney's ACL squad to focus on the A-League and will need to lift his teammates after their midweek thumping in Japan.

Tip: Sydney FC

(Bye: Melbourne City)