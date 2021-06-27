21-year-old Ouzounidis progressed all the way through the very highly-rated Everton youth ranks after leaving Australia as a teenager.

The centreback made a total of 42 appearances for the club's under-23 side in the Premier League 2, adding to 16 for their under-18s, but never made a senior debut.

He has now joined Danish outfit Esbjerg FB on a free transfer in search of game time, after he made the Olyroos recent Olympic qualifiers squad but didn't play a game, sitting on the bench for the Ireland and Romania fixtures.

The club are a Superliga regular but currently sit in the second division in Denmark and are gunning for promotion after finishing third last season.

It was the 15th time Ouzounidis has been called up for the Young Socceroos or Olyroos squad without playing a game.

Ouzounidis joins the club on a large three-year deal, with the club hyping up the 193-centimetre footballer's ability after the signing.

"I am very happy to be here in Esbjerg and in EfB," Ouzounidis said.

"It is an exciting opportunity for me in a new country and in a new league, and I look forward to meeting both my new teammates, the coaching staff and not least the fans.

"As a player, I have a winning mentality, and work hard in the service of the team, and I hope I can contribute to us reaching the season goal of promotion."