Marco Tilio's World Cup snub will spur the youngster on in Melbourne City's A-League Men campaign, coach Patrick Kisnorbo says.

City's star attackers Jamie Maclaren and Mathew Leckie were named in the Socceroos squad for Qatar but Tilio missed out.

Ahead of City's game against Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, Kisnorbo backed the 21-year-old to quickly bounce back.

"The hype hasn't helped. Every week we get asked about Marco," Kisnorbo told reporters.

"It's only normal that sometimes people listen.

"But look he's OK. Unfortunately, it's part of football and these are sometimes the down moments you get.

"But knowing his character and what he is, this can be used for motivation.

"He's young, he's got a lot of World Cups, potentially, to be part of.

"This is a test in his career. I'm sure he'll go through this and do himself proud and work harder and hopefully one day we'll see him at a World Cup."

Kisnorbo confirmed Leckie and Maclaren will play in their final club game before heading to Qatar.

Maclaren, who has seven goals in five games for the ALM leaders, does not plan on holding anything back in his final game before heading into camp with the Socceroos.

"Gung-ho. I don't think I'll be putting myself wanting to sit on the bench, or I won't even be happy if he takes me off," the forward told reporters.

"That's the sort of mentality that I want. I want to go (to Qatar) with a lot of minutes under my belt, chances, goals.

"I want to be there for the whole game, putting myself in the best shape possible before leaving."

Central defender Nuno Reis will miss the trip with concussion.

He will be replaced by either Thomas Lam, who is available after suspension, or skipper Scott Jamieson in the centre of defence.

City are unbeaten and top of the table while ninth-placed Newcastle are looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.