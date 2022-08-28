With time running out for Stoke City’s Harry Souttar in his race to return from ACL surgery, the door to Qatar may be ajar for Deng, who has helped J2 League high-fliers Albirex Niigata to three clean sheets and nine points since his long-awaited comeback from osteitis pubis.

DENG DELIVERING FOR NIIGATA

Thomas Deng is fit and firing again for J2 League Albirex Niigata after putting a long bout of injury despair behind him,.

The gifted centre-back could be a World Cup bolter for Australia if he can stay injury free in the coming months.

Niigata are chasing a return to the J1 after four years in the second tier with Deng helping to keep three successive clean sheets.

Last sighted previously at the Tokyo Games for the Olyroos 13 months ago, Deng, 25, is making a compelling case to be in the mix come November-December’s main event, as 17 months of groin-related issues recede into the rear mission mirror.

Capped just once at senior level, the ex-Melbourne Victory and Urawa Reds stopper is daring to dream of emerging as a Doha bolter.

And with each passing week his prospects will rise as second-placed Niigata close in on automatic promotion to the J1 League after four years in the second tier.

“I feel a bit like I’ve been reborn, there’s a huge sense of relief there,” Kenya-born Deng told FTBL. “I was out for so long.

“It takes a toll, not only on your body but also emotionally and mentally. It’s been a tough road but I’m just so happy to be back.

“Sometimes as footballers we take for granted what we do - being back now is making me so much more appreciative.”

Deng’s problematic groin was responsible for J1 Urawa cutting him loose and cost him a week in hospital. But he never lost sight of the bigger picture.

“It’s been a slow comeback, a really difficult process. When you have that bone bruising it can take an age to settle," he said.

“It began at the end of 2020. I tried managing it with pain killers and the like, and in the end paid the price for it I guess.”

Niigata signed Deng injured back in January in a show of faith which he’s already beginning to repay with a Socceroos call the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“Now that I’m healthy again I’m happy to put my hand up (for Australia) whenever I’m needed and I’ll be ready if, or when, I’m called,” he said.

“At the moment I’m just focusing on club football but if the national team comes I’d be ecstatic to help my country in any way possible.

“I’ve been in contact with some of the (Socceroos) staff over the past few months and they’ve been helping as much as they can from the medical side, and also the mental side as well because it’s not easy missing out on so much football.

“They’ve been reaching out and really supportive from all aspects. I’ve come back in to club football with a few clean sheets and we’re looking forward to making sure of promotion back into the J1.

“If that can lead somewhere with the national team also it would be huge for me.

"The club have given me a chance and the time to get myself right, and I’m grateful for that.

“They look a gamble and I think it’s working out well for both of us. That wasn’t the case so much at Urawa, who basically got rid of me because of the injury.

“The fans here have also been patient with me and I won’t to repay them with good performances.

“Our head coach Rikizo Matsuhashi was one of Ange Postecoglou’s assistants when they won the J1 title at Yokohama Marinos, and he loves to play with an attacking style.

“He has a similar mentality to Ange - the way we play is very much like Marinos.”