Adelaide United can breathe easy, with captain Craig Goodwin confirming he has no plans to use his brilliant World Cup as a platform to head overseas again.

Socceroos winger Goodwin starred in Qatar, scoring Australia's memorable opening goal against France, delivering the cross for Mitch Duke's matchwinning header against Tunisia and firing the shot that led to Argentina's own goal in the 2-1 knockout loss.

Hometown hero Goodwin has twice left the Reds for opportunities abroad.

He departed for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam in 2016, then returned to Adelaide in 2018 on a three-year deal, which he served a year of before Saudi outfit Al-Wehda met his buyout clause.

The 30-year-old returned to the Reds on loan in February 2021, extended that deal until the end of last season and in July signed a three-year permanent contract.

Goodwin touched back down in Adelaide on Tuesday, and on Wednesday played down suggestions his manager's phone would be ringing off the hook - or that he would listen to any offers to leave his home city again.

"I wouldn't know because I haven't spoken to my manager in terms of anything of that sort," he told reporters.

"The only conversation I've had with him is him congratulating me on a fantastic World Cup campaign.

"The thought process for me now is with Adelaide.

"I've signed a long-term deal here and I've got a lot of work to do to help the team win trophies, because that's what I want to do here. That's what the goal is with this club.

"My future's with Adelaide. I've signed a three-year deal, I'm happy here and that's where my future lies."

Goodwin laughed when pressed on what he would do if he got an offer he could not refuse in a big league.

"That's something that I'll cross if it ever comes across my table," he said.

"But for now, I'm with Adelaide, I'm happy and that's where my focus is."

Goodwin's scintillating start to the A-League Men season - he scored three goals and notched four assists despite a limited pre-season - helped seal his World Cup berth.

One of eight ALM players in the squad for Qatar, Goodwin said the domestic league now provides a better pathway for Socceroos selection than ever.

"Definitely. Adelaide has brought out a lot of my best form and I'm playing some of the best football of my career and I'm really enjoying it," he said.

"Hopefully that can translate for the rest of the season and help us pick up silverware."

The Socceroos winger expects to be fit to play a role in Adelaide's away trip to Brisbane Roar on Friday night.