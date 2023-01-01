Western Sydney have put in their best showing of the A-League Men season, belting Macarthur FC 4-0 to return to second on the table.

The Wanderers had scored just eight goals in nine matches coming into Sunday's match but caught fire at CommBank Stadium, with none better than Oliver Bozanic's wonder-volley.

The win was Western Sydney's first-ever defeat of Macarthur FC, claiming bragging rights over their city rivals in their sixth league meeting.

Yeni Ngbakoto, Bozanic, Brandon Borrello and Ramy Najjarine scored in their super Sunday showing, with two set up by fit-again striker Kusini Yengi.

An early double salvo set the tone; Ngbakoto striking first in the 15th minute with a free kick that wrong-footed Bulls goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

The Congolese midfielder curled an effort towards the front post but Craig Noone's clearing header from the wall did not achieve the desired effect, instead slicing the ball into the net.

Soon after, Bozanic produced a moment of magic to give Western Sydney a stranglehold.

After a tricky run from Yengi, the former Socceroo controlled a pass with his right foot, raising the ball in the air just enough to send a left footed volley towards goal.

Kurto again was blameless, watching on as he watched the dipping effort hit the back of the net.

Aside from his goal, Bozanic was a contender for best afield, marshalling the Wanderers midfield well during their dominant first half.

It was not until first-half stoppage time - which ran to six minutes owing to a run of nasty head clashes - that Macarthur put a shot on target.

Dwight Yorke's side showed more enterprise as they chased the game, but couldn't find fluency in the final third.

Their best efforts came from shots outside the box, twice hitting the woodwork near the corner of the goal.

Al Hassan Toure cut inside and rifled a strike onto the top of the post with the score at 0-0, while Noone went similarly close with a free kick early in the second half.

Borrello made the points safe in the 70th minute, finishing a square-up from Yengi.

While Tomislav Mrcela missed an open header late in the match to give the Wanderers a fourth, Najjarine made no mistake with a late penalty after Gabriel Cleur was brought to ground by Daniel Arzani.

The tackle was Arzani's sole contribution after coming into the match as a 70th minute substitute.

Back in second place, hopes are high in Wanderland that the side can end a run of five seasons without finals football, and even challenge for a first trophy since the 2014 Asian Champions League.

Despite the setback, Dwight Yorke's Macarthur are also firmly in the finals mix, staying fourth.