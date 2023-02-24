The 27-year-old American, who has been on fire for NSW NPL outfit Apia Leichhardt this season, has agreed terms on an injury replacement deal in what represents a significant step up.

Just last week he scored four goals against Rockdale and has long been rated the most gifted player in the competition.

However, stepping into the shoes of the Mexican playmaker will be no easy task for a player who has been itching for an A-League breakthrough for some time.

Only visa issues have previously prevented the UCLA graduate, who once played alongside USA internationals Reggie Cannon and Paul Ariola at U-18 level, from making the breakthrough amidst a flurry of past interest from A-League clubs.

However he was recently granted permanent residency and will take up the visa spot temporarily vacated by Devila.

He previously played at lower league level in Sweden for Umea FC.

Known as utility able to float across the front line, the explosive Romero can operate as a number mine, a playmaker or out wide.

He has already undergone a medical and is expected to make his debut against Brisbane Roar on Sunday week at Campbelltown.