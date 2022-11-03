Martin Boyle's hopes of playing at the World Cup remain uncertain with the Australia international now having to seek advice from a specialist over his latest knee injury.

The Hibernian winger, one of Graham Arnold's key Socceroos for the tournament in Qatar, travelled to Manchester on Wednesday to consult with the specialist after a scan on his knee the previous day threw up further concern.

Boyle suffered the injury in Hibs' win over St Mirren at the weekend, limping off early in the second half, leaving both his club and country hoping he'll be fit for Australia's first match against champions France in three weeks' time.

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson, who had said at the weekend he'd be praying and "lighting a candle" that Boyle would be fit for the Cup, struck an upbeat note when he talked to reporters on Wednesday.

"We are just positive with him, we all live in hope that he's in a good place. He seems to be moving well, although the scan is showing something, it seems, which is why he has gone to the specialist," said Johnson.

"He is presenting well, which gives us a lot of hope. But at the same time we need real expert opinion.

"He's had a scan and he's currently in Manchester getting that scan reviewed by a specialist and a consultant.

"I would hope that by this time on Thursday we will have a clear and acute diagnosis and prognosis on the injury."

Hibs' favourite Boyle has been in good form this season since returning to Easter Road after a spell playing for Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, having scored five in 12 games.

The 29-year-old remains a first-choice Socceroo for Arnold and, if fit, would be a surefire starter against France on November 22, with matches against Tunisia and Denmark to follow.