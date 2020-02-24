With over two months remaining in the A-League season, Central Coast are sitting last on the ladder with 13 competition points.

It took them a full 29 rounds to achieve the same total last season with three wins and four draws.

However small the positive, it's a marked improvement for Alen Stajcic's men who have intensified their competitiveness with four wins from 18 games so far this year.

"Yeah, but we're still on the bottom so it's not good enough," he said after Sunday night's 3-0 loss to Sydney FC in Gosford.

"None of us here are happy with where we're at, with the results and where we're at on the table.

"We just know how much harder we have to work. It's not about being competitive, it's important and we know we're building but at the end of the day we've got to start picking up results as well.

"Performances are good and they lay a good platform but we really need that execution in both parts of the field to ensure we start getting some points."

Stajcic has repeated the reason ad nauseam this year, blaming a lack of polish for not being able to finish off chances.

With eight games remaining, his goal is simple - win.

"At the end of the day you have to score goals and we haven't been clinical enough in the front third and that's quite obvious. The crosses into the box and the shooting hasn't been at the level," he said.

"You've just got to take it one week at a time, that old cliche. You can't look too far ahead. We've got a big game against Western United next week. We'll go home, reflect and start preparing for that straight away."