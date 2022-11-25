Ticker will trump tactics in Australia's crunch World Cup clash against Tunisia, defender Milos Degenek says.

Saturday's clash at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha will shape the cup fortunes of both nations.

The Socceroos have no wriggle room: after losing 4-1 to France, another loss will send them packing after the group stage.

The Tunisians scraped a draw with fancied Denmark in their opening game, leaving them on a tightrope as well.

"It's one of the rare games in the world of football where it's more about heart and fight than the technical ability to play football," Degenek said.

"It's more about the desire to win.

"I love those games. I'm not a technician, I'm not a guy that's going to dribble 10 players, I don't have that ability.

"But I have got that heart and desire that nobody else can match and I live for these games."

Degenek expected the crowd to be 80-20 in favour of Tunisia, who enjoyed raucous support against the Danes in a performance which impressed the Australian.

"They (Tunisia) came with a lot of heart, with a lot of energy - and obviously they came with a lot of fans as well," he said.

"So it's going to be like a home game for them and it's going to create a really good atmosphere for us."

Degenek said the crowd support would bring out of the best in the Tunisians.

"It gives you a lot more energy and desire and passion," he said.

"You don't feel pain, you don't feel nothing.

"For a team that's playing against that, it just creates a hostile atmosphere ... but that's the best part about football.

"You don't play for the big bucks ... but you play to make those people happy that come to watch you.

"And for me personally, to see the enjoyment in these people after a game, the fans, the emotions, that's what I play for anyway.

"And that's why I think that game will be quite special."